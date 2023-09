Producers, singers and songwriters First Hate build lush otherworldly soundscapes of left-field electronica. Described by Pitchfork as “bright, synthetic pop music”, their debut album, A Prayer for the Unemployed (2017), explores themes of loneliness and isolation with digitally warped harmonica and trance-like keyboards. Champions of Copenhagen’s underground music scene, the duo have brought their immersive, powerful performances on tour with Agar Agar.