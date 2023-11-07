Originally known as Numb, Finch have been creating emo-tinged post-hardcore on-again, off-again since 1999. Based out of California, Alternative Press described the quintet’s 2002 debut, What It Is to Burn, as “one of the landmark moments” for the genre. Known for their feverish live energy and intricate riffs, since originally disbanding in 2006, the band have reunited a number times – once to release Back to Oblivion (2014) and again to celebrate their debut’s 20th anniversary with a series of US shows and festival appearances.