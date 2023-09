Fiddlehead is a post-hardcore supergroup made up of members of Basement, Have Heart, Big Contest and Intent. Their debut EP, Out Of The Bloom, was meant to be a one-off; a swansong for the mid-noughties emo that encapsulated everything the band was trying to do. However, since signing to Run For Cover Records, they have released several full-length albums and played a run of tours. Catch them while you can – lead singer Patrick Flynn is now a full-time teacher and only plays shows on weekends.