Ranging from heavy-hearted indie folk to more rough and ragged rock, Fenne Lily runs the gamut in her songwriting, which includes Nietzche references, philosophical concepts such as solipsism, and stories of solo experiences in Berghain. The pattern is one of solitude, and the introspection Lily treasures acts as the fuel for her exploration of it – but for every melancholy lyric, there’s a joyful stroke of synth to balance it.