Born in Chicago to Nigerian parents, rapper and singer femdot. was born with an infectious swagger: it’s apparent in the socially aware bars of Delacreme 2 (2019) and Not for Sale (2021), and through his soul-soaked raspy voice and his undoubtedly cool performances. Boasting collaborations with fellow rappers Saba, IDK and Smino, the Chicago community is at the heart of everything the rapper does. In 2018, he founded Delacreme Scholars – an initiative investing in the careers of young creatives from local Black and Brown communities.