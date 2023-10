Cairo-born, NYC-based rapper and singer Felukah’s songs lean into velvety R&B, Lauryn Hill-indebted neo-soul, and minor-key alternative hip-hop. Her work is deeply political: one of her tracks highlights “real life examples of women facing injustices in the Muslim family” delivered completely in Arabic, while the lyrics on Dream 23 (2020) discuss female empowerment, self-pride and spirituality. As vanguard of Arabfuturism, she brings Afrofuturism’s Egyptian influences full circle.