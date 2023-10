Dubbed an act to watch by BBC Introducing, Sunderland-based singer-songwriter Faye Fantarrow creates atmospheric, introspective pop gems. Mentored by Eurythmics producer Dave Stewart and signed to his Bay Street Records label, her 2023 debut album, AWOL, evokes a homespun indie energy. Alongside her radio-friendly vocals, Billboard described the album’s title track as being “driven by fervent acoustic strumming and a pulsing rhythm”.