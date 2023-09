Faust surfaced from rural Germany to become one of the country’s most influential rock bands and a driving force in the ’70s krautrock movement. The band’s unruly arrangements and hallucinogenic mix of guitars and electronics – most notably on 1973’s Faust IV – found fans in a range of genres, including techno and hip-hop. Now performing as a duo, members of the band have also collaborated with other acts, from Sonic Youth to Dälek.