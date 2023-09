Fatima Yamaha is one of many aliases used by Dutch DJ and producer Bas Bron. First introduced in the ’00s, Fatima Yamaha creates vintage-leaning dance music, taking influence from funk, ’80s synths and house music. Though originally released in 2004, his fan-favourite track ‘What’s A Girl To Do?’ gained traction a decade later, and was named one of the best songs of 2015 by The Guardian.