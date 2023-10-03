Artist

Fat Dog

Top trackKing of the Slugs

Upcoming events

FAT DOGTue, 3 Oct
ScalaLondon
Fat DogThu, 12 Oct
Yellow Arch StudiosSheffield
Live at Leeds in the CitySat, 14 Oct
Various Venues, LeedsLeeds
Fat DogSun, 15 Oct
The Cluny 2Newcastle
Fat DogThu, 19 Oct
The Joiners, SouthamptonSouthampton
Fat DogFri, 20 Oct
The BoileroomGuildford
Fat DogSat, 21 Oct
Muthers StudioBirmingham
Fat DogThu, 2 Nov
The Portland ArmsLondon
Fat DogSun, 5 Nov
The White HotelManchester
Pitchfork Avant-Garde 2023 - Jour 1 - VendrediFri, 10 Nov
Café de la Danse, le Badaboum, le POPUP, le Supersonic Records, Les Disquaires, le Supersonic, l’Atelier BasfroiParis