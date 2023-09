New York-inspired avant-disco is the speciality of north London audio-visual collective Fake Turins. An 11-strong ensemble, the group’s textured instrumentations and poetic storytelling led Clash to label 2022’s Parcel Duchamp as “a truly multi-faceted piece of music”. When they can fit on a stage together, the band offer a masterclass in funk, complete with saxophone solos, tambourines and a barrage of psychedelic synths.