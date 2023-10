At the intersection of slam and death metal is Belarusian band Extermination Dismemberment, with their heavy percussion and instinctive songwriting. Their 2013 album, Serial Urbicide, has become a staple of the genre, incorporating ear-piercing drum sections, dynamic basslines and slams. Since the album’s release, Extermination Dismemberment continue to make music with the “goal of creating a dark atmosphere of inevitable suffering, both during life and after death”.