Defining their sound as “extreme power pop”, Ex-Vöid formed in 2018 from the ashes of Welsh punk band Joanna Gruesome. Described by Stereogum as “fantastic and compulsively listenable”, ‘Churchyard’ – the lead single from the four-piece’s debut album Bigger Than Before – arrived in 2022, setting the tone for their jangly exploration of fuzzy pop. Intermingling spoken word segments and familiar passages of hardcore punk in their guitar-led live shows, Ex-Vöid have toured the UK alongside Waxahtchee.