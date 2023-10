Sludge metal trio Everest Queen pierce their spacey production with dense warped guitar riffs. Formed in 2013, shrieks, yells and screams command their sound, with their aggressive 2019 debut, Dead Eden, filled with Neurosis-inspired melodies. They slowed down with the post-metal-twinged Murmurations (2022), which featured a cathartic exploration of the trio’s own personal traumas and challenges.