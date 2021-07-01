Artist

Evan Greer

Top trackLast iPhone

About Evan Greer

Evan Greer’s activist spirit manifests in both their journalism for Time and The Guardian, and their zingy acoustic punk. Based in Boston, the genderqueer singer-songwriter and guitarist challenges capitalism, gender binaries and social surveillance on she/her/they/them (2019) and Spotify Is Surveillance (2021) – the latter of which they describe as “an open letter to transphobes”. A former member of politically charged music collective Riot-Folk, and a part-time organiser of queer dance parties, on stage Greer has performed beside Billy Bragg, Anti-Flag and Kimya Dawson.

