Evan Greer’s activist spirit manifests in both their journalism for Time and The Guardian, and their zingy acoustic punk. Based in Boston, the genderqueer singer-songwriter and guitarist challenges capitalism, gender binaries and social surveillance on she/her/they/them (2019) and Spotify Is Surveillance (2021) – the latter of which they describe as “an open letter to transphobes”. A former member of politically charged music collective Riot-Folk, and a part-time organiser of queer dance parties, on stage Greer has performed beside Billy Bragg, Anti-Flag and Kimya Dawson.