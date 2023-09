Birmingham native Eva Lazarus’ soulful voice brings a warmth to every genre she explores. From reggae on ‘Amsterdam’ to DnB on ‘Front Left’, Lazarus takes on jungle, hip-hop and dance beats with a gentle ease. Touring with artists such as Mungo’s Hi Fi, Eva Lazarus has brought her expressive vocals to Boomtown’s Lion’s Den, and on the mainstage of Croatia’s Outlook.