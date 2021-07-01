Hailing from Agadez, a city in Niger known for its style of African desert blues, Etran De L’Aïr was formed by nine-year-old Agahaly Migi in the mid ’90s. Quickly recruiting his brothers and cousins, their bright melodies – anchored by a trio of electric guitars – are a love letter to the rich culture of their city. Fluctuating between five and nine numbers depending on the performance, the intricate sounds of No. 1 – an album recorded entirely on a mobile phone – led The New Yorker to name the record as the best album of 2020, despite it being officially released two years prior.