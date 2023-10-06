Artist

Ethan P. Flynn

Top trackFather of Nine

Upcoming events

Ethan P. Flynn: UnpluggedFri, 6 Oct
Rough Trade WestLondon
Ethan P. Flynn - Album Launch In-StoreSun, 8 Oct
Truck OxfordOxford
Ethan P. FlynnMon, 13 Nov
The Hare & Hounds BirminghamBirmingham
Ethan P. FlynnTue, 14 Nov
YES BasementManchester
Ethan P. FlynnThu, 16 Nov
Headrow HouseLeeds
Ethan P. FlynnMon, 20 Nov
The LouisianaBristol
Ethan P. FlynnTue, 21 Nov
HeartbreakersSouthampton
Ethan P. FlynnWed, 22 Nov
MOTH ClubLondon
Ethan P. FlynnThu, 23 Nov
Whereelse?Margate
Ethan P. FlynnFri, 24 Nov
DUSTBrighton and Hove