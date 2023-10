Singer-songwriter Etana (translating to ‘the strong one’ in Swahili) has become a force in reggae music, unifying fundamentals from her Rastafari upbringing with elements of roots reggae, ska, Afrobeats and dancehall. Unafraid to delve into any subject, from discrimination on ‘Wrong Address’ to Black female empowerment on ‘Melanin’, with 2018’s Reggae Forever, Etana made history as the first Jamaican woman to be nominated for a Grammy Award in the best reggae album category.