A singular talent with a distinct stylistic vision, Essosa is taking control of her own destiny. Currently putting a contemporary spin on 00s-inspired R&B, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter already boasts viral hits on TikTok in the shape of ‘Lemonade’ and ‘Waste My Time’, and was recently named Soundcloud’s Ascending Artist of the Month – following in the footsteps of acts like Flo and Nia Archives. But don’t fool yourself into thinking that you’ve got her sussed from the superb singles she’s shared so far. As she puts it, “Anytime anyone looks at me and assumes I'm going to be one thing, I’m determined to be the opposite.”