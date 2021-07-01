Formed in the South Bronx, ESG is a band that blends punk, hip-hop and funk to create their signature sound. With James Brown-inspired vocals and “economical drumming, tersely phrased bass, and…sometimes even surf-y guitar parts”, the band describe their sound as “music that makes you dance”. (Quietus, 2015) Their breakout single, ‘U.F.O’, was named one of the most sampled songs in pop music by Treble Magazine, with artists such as Wu-Tang Clan, MF Doom, TLC and Beastie Boys all sampling ESG’s hooks.