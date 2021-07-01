Artist

Eris Drew

Top trackTrans Love Vibration (Eris Goes to Church)

About Eris Drew

A DJ, producer and co-founder of the T4T LUV NRG record label, Chicago native Eris Drew is an ethereal presence in electronic music. In 1994, when she was on her way home from a rave, she had a psychedelic vision of a healing goddess, received through the hum of a minivan’s air conditioner. Since then, she’s devised a whole cosmology that proposes that this goddess, the Motherbeat, is the divine healing energy at the core of all music. She has been a resident DJ for BBC Radio 1, a long-time resident in her hometown’s Smart Bar, and uses her music to inspire new generations of queer DJs and producers

