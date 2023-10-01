Artist

Erin Rae

Top trackLove Like Before

About Erin Rae

“Erin Rae makes gentle music that’s easy to listen to over and over again, and yet it is never boring,” Pitchfork once said. Hailing from Nashville, and formerly the frontwoman of Erin Rae & the Meanwhiles, the indie-folk singer-songwriter debuted her soft guitar-led solo tunes with 2018’s Putting On Airs, before taking a poppier route with Lighten Up (2022). With acoustic guitar, vintage-sounding vocals and a well-defined ’70s visual aesthetic, Rae has been invited to open shows for Kevin Morby and Angel Olsen.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

The Crocodile Presents: Erin Rae, Skyway ManSun, 1 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
Erin Rae Lighten Up And Try Tour in Los AngelesFri, 6 Oct
Club Tee GeeLos Angeles
Erin Rae Lighten Up And Try Tour in Los AngelesSat, 7 Oct
Club Tee GeeLos Angeles
Erin RaeWed, 18 Oct
The Blue RoomNashville
Erin Rae "Lighten Up & Try Tour" [Night 1]Fri, 20 Oct
Judson & Moore DistilleryChicago
Erin Rae "Lighten Up & Try Tour" [Night 2]Sat, 21 Oct
Judson & Moore DistilleryChicago