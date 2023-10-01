“Erin Rae makes gentle music that’s easy to listen to over and over again, and yet it is never boring,” Pitchfork once said. Hailing from Nashville, and formerly the frontwoman of Erin Rae & the Meanwhiles, the indie-folk singer-songwriter debuted her soft guitar-led solo tunes with 2018’s Putting On Airs, before taking a poppier route with Lighten Up (2022). With acoustic guitar, vintage-sounding vocals and a well-defined ’70s visual aesthetic, Rae has been invited to open shows for Kevin Morby and Angel Olsen.