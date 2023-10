Indie rock band Enumclaw will cite Drake and Oasis as influences over Nirvana or Mudhoney, but their music still effortlessly picks up from the ’90s spirit of plaid shirts and cheap Pabst Blue Ribbon. Their 2021 EP Jimbo Demo was crammed with punchy alt-rock ballads that garnered a devoted fanbase. While frontman Aramis Johnson is new to singing and playing guitar, he’s a veteran of Tacoma’s thriving hip-hop scene – and it shows in the directness of his delivery.