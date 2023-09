Although primarily considered a rock band, since their 2003 debut, Enter Shikari have proven their reputation as musical chameleons. Initially sharing their music to MySpace, the four-piece have explored noisy post-hardcore (2007’s Take to the Skies), dubstep and drum and bass (A Flash Flood of Colour, 2012) and electro-pop and grime (2017’s The Spark), with a host of frenetic live performances in-between, including sold-out shows at Alexandra Palace and headline slots at Reading and Leeds.