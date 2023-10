“One of the most exciting bands in all of hardcore” is how Stereogum describes Baltimore’s End It in a review of their fast-paced debut EP, Unpleasant Living (2022). The five-piece vent through their scream-a-long punk anthems, whether they’re protesting rigid class structures or gatekeeping the city’s sacred scene. When he’s not antagonising audiences with his screams, frontman Akil Godsey sprinkles off-the-wall banter and Frank Sinatra covers into End It’s turbulent shows.