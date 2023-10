Emma Rawicz is an award-winning saxophonist and composer – who, at the age of 20, had already recorded and released an eagerly awaited debut album Incantation made up entirely of her original compositions. Rawicz has also created a name for herself both as a bandleader, leading an all-star band with Ivo Neame, Ant Law, Conor Chaplin and Asaf Sirkis as the Emma Rawicz Quintet.