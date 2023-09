“Everything I release is based around the mantra ‘music to move the mind, move the body, move the soul,’” says British jazz artist Emma-Jean Thackray. A bandleader, producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist, Thackray founded record label Movementt in 2020 as an outlet for her own music. Fusing classical jazz with her archival knowledge of hip-hop, her debut album, Yellow (2021), is a collection of self-described “spiritually minded, dancefloor-angled” jazz tracks.