German electronic producer and musician Ellen Allien began her DJ career on the revered decks of Tresor, The Bunker and E-Werk, merging acid house and techno with unpredictable samples. Today, her trademark experimental techno is bristling with style and sensuality – all released on her very own BPitch Control record label. Her shows are just as energetic now as her debut, as she keeps the torch of the ’80s electronic scene alight on international stages.