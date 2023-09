Growing up in east London to a soundtrack of Amy Winehouse and early-’00s UKG, producer and Rinse FM host Eliza Rose is a connoisseur of house, garage and soul. With ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)’, the BRIT-nominee became the first female DJ in over twenty years – since Sonique – to top the UK charts. Later joined by Sonique and Sweet Female Attitude for a performance at the MOBO Awards, the track became a 2022 summer staple thanks to its viral popularity and plays on London’s club circuit.