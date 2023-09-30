New York’s house and disco evangelist Eli Escobar has been a familiar face on the city’s scene for the last two decades. Whether playing at clubs across the globe or throwing down super-charged disco on labels such as Nervous, Strictly Rhythm and Classic, Escobar rarely steps out of his four-to-the-floor beat patterns. As one-third of the Tiki Disco parties in Bushwick, Escobar has been putting his own twist on the city’s disco heritage, joining the dots between the glitz of Studio 54 and gritty warehouses of NYC.