German electronicore band Electronic Callboy love to poke fun at themselves. Formed in 2010 and previously known as Eskimo Callboy, the sarcasm-heavy six-piece combine hedonistic lyrical themes with elements of hardstyle and eurodance. In 2022, TEKKNO became their first number one album on Germany’s album charts. The band’s live offering switches between tongue-in-cheek rap, hardcore metal and neon lycra.