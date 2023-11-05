London-based Elderbrook is a self-taught multidisciplinary artist, producer and singer-songwriter. At university, Elderbrook began experimenting with movie samples, using his voice to add an emotional edge to the demos, which has now become his signature: “I keep it minimal – when a song is broken down it leaves more room for intricacies, which can be fun,” he says. Now, his introspective music explores themes of identity and mental health, and he has collaborated with CamelPhat, Diplo and Rudimental.