Fronted by Guy Garvey, British cinematic rock veterans Elbow describe their music as “prog without the solos” – blending orchestral sounds with non-linear arrangements. Their 2008 Mercury prize-winning, The Seldom Seen Kid, was the band’s breakout album, with lead single ‘One Day Like This’ soundtracking BBC’s Beijing Olympics coverage. The band continue to perform today, with headline slots at Glastonbury and the Queen’s Jubilee.