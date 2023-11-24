A master of melodic techno, Einmusik became one of the most eminent producers in Germany during the early 2000s. Casting a forward-thinking eye over analogue equipment, he allows for rough textures to germinate through his synths. An Einmusik record is gritty, uneven and rich – an English folk sample here, an old oboe there, with his techno structures punctuated by more traditional sound bites. His 2019 livestream atop the cliffs of Preikestolen rock in Norway serves as a perfect visual metaphor for his music.