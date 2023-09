Formed in 2019, duo EEVAH describe their storytelling indie pop as “a lyrical brain dump on things unsaid”. Hailing from Halifax, the BBC Introducing stars combine vibrant ’80s-style synths with catchy guitar-backed hooks on tracks including ‘Call Me When You’re Sober’ and ‘Out of Focus’, and earnt a new batch of fans when they opened for Duran Duran at Halifax’s The Piece Hall in 2022.