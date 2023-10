Eek-A-Mouse is one of Jamaica’s original singjays: vocalists who combine singing with reggae DJing. He moved seamlessly from dancehall classics such as ‘Wa-Do-Dem’ in 1981 to more rock-tinged reggae in later years. A regular at Jamaica’s historic Reggae Sunsplash festival, Eek-A-Mouse continues to be the genre’s premier singjay with his eccentric performances.