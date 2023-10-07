Dance architect Eden Prince has been designing bass-driven music since he discovered the music production software on his cousin’s computer. Sneaking out of school to make beats for his friends, the London-born, Stoke-on-Trent-based DJ has released anthems with Defected, Parlophone and Axwell’s label Axtone Records – the latter of which released his debut EP, Memories (2020). Infusing his tracks with a soulful dance twist, Prince has reworked classics including Britney Spears’s ‘Toxic’, Siedah Garrett’s ‘Do You Want It Right Now’, and even Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’.