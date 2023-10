After shifting from the more straightforward dance music of his early days as the Eden Project, Jonathan Ng forged a new path as Eden. His 2020 outing, No Future, combined soulful R&B-inspired vocals with textured electronic pop, rock and dreamy ambience. This latest iteration plays to the Irish songwriter’s strengths, which lie in his vulnerability. Themes of loss, heartbreak and ephemerality are threaded throughout his electronic indie offerings, with glitchy, anxious sonics also a trademark.