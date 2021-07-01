A thick fog surrounds Ecco2k – both in his mysterious identity and his live shows, which are famous for their liberal use of dry ice. The Drain Gang member, once affiliated with Yung Lean by way of sad boy hip-hop, is now an exponent of beautiful art pop, driven as much by aesthetics as it is the actual music. A fluttering, almost failing falsetto is beset by uber-autotuning that gives the sonics a dystopian quality. His lyrics marry folkloric imagery with drug-induced adolescent angst: “I’ve been rolling oxen bone/double K crystals hit my nose/baby kiss me through the phone/Ecco2K lost all hope.”