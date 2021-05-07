Formed in Leicester in 2017, Easy Life breeze between indie, alt-rock and R&B. Their first mixtape, Creature Habits, was released a year later, introducing their mellow energy, witty rhymes and messages of self acceptance to young fans around the globe. Described as “a record you’re sure to fall hopelessly in love with”, Easy Life’s debut album, Life’s a Beach, dropped in 2021. They have since continued the upbeat grooves on 2022’s Maybe In Another Life… and on collaborations with Arlo Parks and Kevin Abstract.