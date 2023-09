London-based Dwarde epitomises all things jungle: fluid melodies, intense basslines and accelerating drums. With appearances on NTS Radio and sets at The Cause and Corsica Studios, the DJ-producer is rarely making music without his partner in crime, Tim Reaper. Together, the pair have released a number of liquid DnB and old skool jungle-inspired EPs, including their The Simpsons-themed Globlex Corp EP series with rave specialists 7th Storey Projects.