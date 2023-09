English electronic dance musician Duke Dumont spins hypnotic house fit for clubs and festival stages alike. The Grammy-nominated DJ emerged in the 2000s, bolstered by hits ‘Need U (100%)’, ‘Ocean Drive’ and ‘I Got U’, which all topped the US dance charts. His debut album, Duality, dropped in 2020, with the long-awaited release blending generation-defining dance sounds with emotive melodic flare.