California-based Duffrey describes himself as a producer with an “insatiable hunger for brain tickling soundscapes and funk base”. Real name Woody Klann, the drummer grew up playing in jazz bands and pit orchestras before making a name for himself combining slicing electronics, staccato rhythms and juddering drum and bass on EPs Return to Source (2021) and Shred the Infinite (2022). Teaming up with bioLuMigen to create bass-heavy “hyper jams” under the alias of UltraSloth, Duffrey also joined Daily Bread on his US tour in 2023.