Dua Saleh’s 2021 hit might be titled ‘macrodosing’, but it’s more a metaphor for love and sex than a track about psychedelics. Singing about sex is an intentional choice for the Minneapolis-based, Sudan-born artist: “In Sudan, there’s a lot of queer, trans and non-binary people who are closeted, so I try to put out as much content that’s like, the gay and trans agenda, as possible,” they told i-D. Prior to rapping and singing, Saleh started out as a spoken word poet – and now she’s carving out a niche in electro-pop.