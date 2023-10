British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is known for her signature disco-tinged dance music. Since her number one single, ‘One Kiss’, in 2018, Lipa has built a dedicated fanbase – one that earnt her the title of most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female artist in 2021, and a Mercury Prize nomination for her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia, which she also released a remix version of with The Blessed Madonna.