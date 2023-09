Dry Cleaning’s distinctive brand of deadpan post-punk and bass-driven song structures carry all the hallmarks of a group in service to Joy Division and the Wire. Overlaid with hypnotic spoken word lyrics that are profound, surreal and surprisingly culinary – hotdogs, old sandwiches, Alpen, pancakes, £17 mushrooms and cheap chocolate mousse all get a mention – the south London band’s releases includes the 2020 debut New Long Leg, which went straight to the top of the UK Indie Charts upon release.