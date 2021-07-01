“A niche blend of slowcore, ambient and folk, all wrapped in a largely self-recorded lo-fi gauze,” is how Pitchfork describes the intense dreamscapes of Drowse. The escapist music project of Oregon’s Kyle Bates, the sonic explorer and visual artist’s early work – including his 2013 debut Songs to Sleep On – was influenced by a mental breakdown (and subsequent recovery) in his late teens. Often traversing textured black metal, distorted trance and dreamy shoegaze, his live shows are a sweeping multi-sensory experience, fit with unorthodox field recordings and his self-made art installations.