One of the first bands to marry hard-hitting punk with thrash metal, D.R.I. (Dirty Rotten Imbeciles) formed in Houston in the early ’80s. Named after a nickname they earnt for their noisy rehearsals, the band began as a straight-forward punk ensemble before heavier influences began trickling into their sound on Dealing With It! (1985) and 1987’s Crossover. Despite lineup shifts and frequent hiatuses over the years, the four-piece continue to tour around the world.