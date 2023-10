Brooklyn duo Dreamphone create fluid, atmospheric synthwave that intertwines Hattie Simon’s saccharine vocals with Seb Zel’s distorted rap verses and genre-bending instrumentals. Debuting their woozy sound with 2020’s reflective ‘Little Moments’, the abstract soundscapes of their debut EP, Softer (2021), are underpinned by uplifting pop melodies. Appearing at a number of the city’s independent venues, the pair have also played alongisde fellow synth explorers Paris Monster.